- New option Settings > Colors > Obstacles > Border allows obstacle border and body colors to be selected independently.
- New option Settings > Colors > Obstacles > Neon Intensity allows control over the amount of neon bloom for obstacle borders.
- Fixed a bug preventing control of visibility of decals in Multiplayer.
- Backgrounds of the Search box are no longer transparent.
- Backgrounds of multiplayer name tags are no longer transparent.
- Song Status overlay no longer sits over the platform lights.
- Synth Riders now supports Steam Cloud Backups! Your settings, preferences, playlists and profiles will be backed up to the Steam Auto Cloud service. Please note that this does not include your Custom Content.
Synth Riders update for 11 February 2022
Minor Release - Version 2.3.16.a8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update