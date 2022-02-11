 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Synth Riders update for 11 February 2022

Minor Release - Version 2.3.16.a8

Share · View all patches · Build 8183724 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New option Settings > Colors > Obstacles > Border allows obstacle border and body colors to be selected independently.
  • New option Settings > Colors > Obstacles > Neon Intensity allows control over the amount of neon bloom for obstacle borders.
  • Fixed a bug preventing control of visibility of decals in Multiplayer.
  • Backgrounds of the Search box are no longer transparent.
  • Backgrounds of multiplayer name tags are no longer transparent.
  • Song Status overlay no longer sits over the platform lights.
  • Synth Riders now supports Steam Cloud Backups! Your settings, preferences, playlists and profiles will be backed up to the Steam Auto Cloud service. Please note that this does not include your Custom Content.

Changed files in this update

Synth Riders Content Depot 885001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.