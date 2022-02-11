 Skip to content

Zenith MMO update for 11 February 2022

Patch v20871

Hey everyone, we've got a brand new patch with a lot of new content and bug fixes!

Playable Content

  • New endgame content: Overworld Dungeons, Invasions, and tuned Arboruht world boss
  • Introduced 2 new forms of currency that drop from Invasion events and the world boss. Complete both to get the highest level gear in the game!
  • 23 new side quests
  • 4 new questgiver NPCs
  • Streamlined tutorial/beginner quests
  • New touchstones with helpful tips scattered around the starter areas
  • Added several new synth stations around the world
  • New items available at synth stations
  • New item and godstone modifiers

Game Systems

  • In-game alerting system: get live alerts from the developers (ex. servers going down for restart)
  • News and updates on the main menu

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug with players being stuck logged into servers
  • Godstones now gain XP when players are level 40
  • Fixed bug with some characters appearing as incorrect gender
  • Fixed multiple visual glitches with armor
  • Fixed multiple visual glitches with NPCs
  • Players can now kick offline party members from the party
  • Players who skip a level will now get the godstones from any levels they skipped
  • Some Quest/Rift cross-buy players were stuck on "Internet connection available, checking account", this has been fixed
  • Fixed bug that prevented some Support Essence Mages from casting Timeslow

Quality of Life

  • Added Guild menu scrollbar
  • Streamlined Godstone/Role switching UI
  • Better feedback when completing quest objectives



    Known Issues
  • Characters created before linking Discord in Skywave do not have their reward items. This will be fixed in a later patch.



    Secret Easter Eggs
  • Nice try 😉

Thanks!

