Patch v20871

Hey everyone, we've got a brand new patch with a lot of new content and bug fixes!
Playable Content
- New endgame content: Overworld Dungeons, Invasions, and tuned Arboruht world boss
- Introduced 2 new forms of currency that drop from Invasion events and the world boss. Complete both to get the highest level gear in the game!
- 23 new side quests
- 4 new questgiver NPCs
- Streamlined tutorial/beginner quests
- New touchstones with helpful tips scattered around the starter areas
- Added several new synth stations around the world
- New items available at synth stations
- New item and godstone modifiers
Game Systems
- In-game alerting system: get live alerts from the developers (ex. servers going down for restart)
- News and updates on the main menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with players being stuck logged into servers
- Godstones now gain XP when players are level 40
- Fixed bug with some characters appearing as incorrect gender
- Fixed multiple visual glitches with armor
- Fixed multiple visual glitches with NPCs
- Players can now kick offline party members from the party
- Players who skip a level will now get the godstones from any levels they skipped
- Some Quest/Rift cross-buy players were stuck on "Internet connection available, checking account", this has been fixed
- Fixed bug that prevented some Support Essence Mages from casting Timeslow
Quality of Life
- Added Guild menu scrollbar
- Streamlined Godstone/Role switching UI
- Better feedback when completing quest objectives
Known Issues
- Characters created before linking Discord in Skywave do not have their reward items. This will be fixed in a later patch.
Secret Easter Eggs
- Nice try 😉
Thanks!
Changed files in this update