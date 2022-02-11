 Skip to content

Blackwind update for 11 February 2022

Blackwind Hotfix 1.0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8183474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a small graphical issue appearing only in Windows builds.

Hope you've all been enjoying the latest updates!

Please continue to report any issues to our team support@blowfishstudios.com.

Changed files in this update

Blackwind Windows Depot Depot 1567521
  • Loading history…
