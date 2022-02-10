 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Endless Furry Pinball 2D update for 10 February 2022

Lives added! OUT NOW ON MOBILE! (GOOGLE PLAY STORE!)

Share · View all patches · Build 8183125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GET THE MOBILE VERSION HERE!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.TegridyMadeGames.Pinball

  1. Lives counter added!
  2. You now get 3 lives!
  3. Bonus ball is now set to 4 score per extra ball!

    Cheers and have fun!

Changed files in this update

Endless Furry Pinball 2D Content Depot 1560321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.