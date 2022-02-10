Lives added! OUT NOW ON MOBILE! (GOOGLE PLAY STORE!)

GET THE MOBILE VERSION HERE!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.TegridyMadeGames.Pinball
- Lives counter added!
- You now get 3 lives!
- Bonus ball is now set to 4 score per extra ball!
Cheers and have fun!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
GET THE MOBILE VERSION HERE!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.TegridyMadeGames.Pinball
Changed files in this update