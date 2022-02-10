Muuse Arrival

What happened in 2021?

This last year did not have any major content releases, which was the result of some failed prototyping, and makes it seem like nothing was happening behind the scenes. A lot of time was spent prototyping some higher level automation gameplay, involving managing factories on a planet and hooking those larger factories together. While that could potentially be interesting in the far future, there aren't enough pets and lower level mechanics right now to justify adding those extra layers of meta-gameplay. Additionally, I took on some contract work to help pay the bills and build up enough funds to only work on Industrial Petting for 2022.

What's next in 2022?

All is not lost from that failed prototype, however. We now can support multiple disconnected areas, as well as players having visually pleasing transitions between those areas. Using that, I'm going to spend this upcoming year focusing on just adding more content to the current design, rather than redesigining everything.

TL;DR What's in store for this year? More pets, more areas, more behavior.

If you have feedback/ideas for what to add in the future, join the discord!

0.2.3

Features

New Muuse Pets

Fixes

Fix VR Teleport not working

Fix missing/broken animations on some pets

Fix occasional broken material on deconstructor

Fix broken material on sploofer

Fix broken missing cosmetic hookup on SizeableSploofer

Fix destruction tool not showing correct numbers

Fix missing description on Gem Hat

Better Audio/Animation Sync on pets

Add missing pumpkin description

Pets don't stop just outside Industrial Petter range

Changes