God of War update for 11 February 2022

Patch v1.0.7 Released

Patch v1.0.7 Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v1.0.7 for God of War is now live

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.

Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that impacted a high number of players after patch v1.0.5 caused by a Link Time Optimization complier issue

    Thank you to everyone who helped us confirm this fix on the Experimental branch

For a list of the topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.

