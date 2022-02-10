Game patch 1.3.27

Hey folks!
This patch takes care of a couple of problems.
Version 1.3.27:
- hints will no longer be shown on levels added by mods
- russian localization tweaks
- fixed being able to get stuck in one spot on Shopkeeper's Mansion
- (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash caused by setting a throwing knife as the default weapon on a level
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
