Intravenous update for 10 February 2022

Game patch 1.3.27

Share · View all patches · Build 8182226

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch takes care of a couple of problems.

Version 1.3.27:

  • hints will no longer be shown on levels added by mods
  • russian localization tweaks
  • fixed being able to get stuck in one spot on Shopkeeper's Mansion
  • (MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash caused by setting a throwing knife as the default weapon on a level

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

