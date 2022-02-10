 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 10 February 2022

InDev Patch Notes 0.06.06

InDev patch notes 0.06.06

Fixed TV settings UI options

Increased LOD distances for various objects

Fixed Small-Medium window not being place-able on No-Fines

Pint glasses now break easily again

Rewrote Doyle & Landlords liquid shader to solve render issue

Added lintels to windows (can now place bricks atop windows)

Added lintels to doors (can now place bricks atop doors)

Reworked brick placement to snap to specific heights to prevent uneven bricks

Cheers,

Greg

