InDev patch notes 0.06.06
Fixed TV settings UI options
Increased LOD distances for various objects
Fixed Small-Medium window not being place-able on No-Fines
Pint glasses now break easily again
Rewrote Doyle & Landlords liquid shader to solve render issue
Added lintels to windows (can now place bricks atop windows)
Added lintels to doors (can now place bricks atop doors)
Reworked brick placement to snap to specific heights to prevent uneven bricks
Cheers,
Greg
Changed depots in testingbranch branch