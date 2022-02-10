0.2.7 - Battle Scene/Ludus Scene/Contracts changes

Battle Scene:
- Fixed a problem that was making the tooltip stay on the screen even after clicking the buttons.
Ludus Scene:
- Fixed a tooltip missing translation on the gladiator skills panel.
- Fixed locked skills showing it's tooltip and revealing the skill in that slot when they shouldn't.
- Now you can change the name of your gladiator by clicking on it in your inventory.
Contracts:
- Fixed another problem causing the gladiator that died in contract not being killed at all.
- Changed some contracts data (prize, travelling days, percentages...).
- Contract's death percentage is now zero if less than 5.
Known Issues:
- Arenas being unlocked without fighting the boss.
- Some texts are missing translations.
Changed files in this update