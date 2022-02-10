 Skip to content

Gods of Sand update for 10 February 2022

0.2.7 - Battle Scene/Ludus Scene/Contracts changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Battle Scene:

  • Fixed a problem that was making the tooltip stay on the screen even after clicking the buttons.

Ludus Scene:

  • Fixed a tooltip missing translation on the gladiator skills panel.
  • Fixed locked skills showing it's tooltip and revealing the skill in that slot when they shouldn't.
  • Now you can change the name of your gladiator by clicking on it in your inventory.

Contracts:

  • Fixed another problem causing the gladiator that died in contract not being killed at all.
  • Changed some contracts data (prize, travelling days, percentages...).
  • Contract's death percentage is now zero if less than 5.

Known Issues:

  • Arenas being unlocked without fighting the boss.
  • Some texts are missing translations.

Changed files in this update

Gods of Sand Content Depot 1431231
