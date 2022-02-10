Update Notes for patch 0.8617.EA

Reentry has been patched to version 0.8617.EA.
The following changes has been made:
- Corrected the CSM Deorbit lesson with regards to some redundant procedures related to the introduction of a more realistic R62
- Corrected some Gemini states with regards to retro AUTO and MAN cbs to be closed
- Corrected so that loading a Gemini Save State wont spawn you back on the pad
- Fixed some issues with the loading screen and change its design, this is just the first iteration, more changes will arrive soon.
- Corrected the LSM-bug where the Lunar Module would magically spawn inside the SM when performing a CM/SM separation
- Corrected so that the Gemini capsule wont flip upside down when landing. A default collider was added by accident, causing inbalance in the buyonancy logic
- Fixed some more unit conversions from metric to imperial. Keep reporting them when you see them!
- Fixed the IU logic to correctly disable the liftoff light and the no abort light in the CSM
- Fixed some logic related to the NO AUTO ABORT lt in the CSM
- Corrected the NO AUTO ABORT lt, and the LV ENGINES status light colors (red/amber)
- Made some more change to the TLI guidance logic in the IU/LVDC.
