Version 1.1 Update Notice

Elven Warmaiden come with a lot of Content update: Character customization, Castle Assignment, Captain's ability to modify Warmaiden's traits, Mage and Archer ability,...
Captain ability features:
- Player can now use Purification Potions and Seeds of Corruption to Modify Warmaiden trait to tailor a specific build. This feature will help a lot to tackle higher difficulty level.
- Player can also gain Captain's EXP and use them to directly drill Warmaiden, making them learn trait immediately.
Castle Assignment:
- Level up profile level now also reward Reserve Elf units, they can be assign to 4 Castle position: Mage Tower, Archer Tower, Armory and Barrack.
- Mage Tower: Grant Captain Ability to damage all enemies before Combat.
- Archer Tower: Grant Captain Ability to deal high damage to an enemy before Combat.
- Armory: Make weapon rarity appear earlier in the Weapon Shop
- Barrack: Allow recruiting Customized Warmaiden which has better traits setup.
3 New Hairs and 1 Outfit added as profile level reward.
A new savefile for Customized Warmaiden will be created and uploaded to your cloud save.
