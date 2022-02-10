 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Elven Warmaiden update for 10 February 2022

Version 1.1 Update Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 8182012 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Elven Warmaiden come with a lot of Content update: Character customization, Castle Assignment, Captain's ability to modify Warmaiden's traits, Mage and Archer ability,...

Captain ability features:

  • Player can now use Purification Potions and Seeds of Corruption to Modify Warmaiden trait to tailor a specific build. This feature will help a lot to tackle higher difficulty level.
  • Player can also gain Captain's EXP and use them to directly drill Warmaiden, making them learn trait immediately.

Castle Assignment:

  • Level up profile level now also reward Reserve Elf units, they can be assign to 4 Castle position: Mage Tower, Archer Tower, Armory and Barrack.
  • Mage Tower: Grant Captain Ability to damage all enemies before Combat.
  • Archer Tower: Grant Captain Ability to deal high damage to an enemy before Combat.
  • Armory: Make weapon rarity appear earlier in the Weapon Shop
  • Barrack: Allow recruiting Customized Warmaiden which has better traits setup.

3 New Hairs and 1 Outfit added as profile level reward.

A new savefile for Customized Warmaiden will be created and uploaded to your cloud save.

Changed files in this update

Elven Warmaiden Content Depot 1878001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.