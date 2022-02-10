 Skip to content

Get Achievements for Achievements update for 10 February 2022

Update 0.2

Fixed default sound settings.

When you first start, the sound is fixed, you can immediately hear the music and adjust the volume as you like.

When you restart, the sound settings are saved.

