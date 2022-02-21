Prison Architect: Perfect Storm - Bugfix Patch Notes

Greetings Wardens,
We have just released an update with several fixes and improvements reported by the community. We appreciate all your feedback!
Changelog:
- Fixed an issue with the Pest Control workers becoming unresponsive when the Stay Indoors order is active
- Fixed an issue with the Pest Control trucks are being dismissed as soon as they are called
- Fixed an issue that prevented the players from placing the windows in Cell Blocks
- Clipping issues with Guard Locker when placed in corners is now fixed
- Fixed an issue with the "Requires Water" sign showing when moving an object
- Fixed an issue where Rebar Reinforcement is not available after requirements are met
- Fixed an issue with the Legacy events happening incredibly frequently
- Fixed an issue with cable protectors getting deleted/removed after purchasing a land expansion
- Repair Men can now be called as long as at least one of either Rats or Weather condition is enabled
- Fixed an issue with the Perfect Storm content being available on saved maps even if the DLC is disabled
- Fixed an issue with the prisoners not digging tunnels
- Fixed an issue causing the plumbers to become passive in Escape Mode
- Fixed an issue with overlapping strings on the Weather Forecast screen
- Fixed an issue where dog handlers are not moving when the game is fast-forwarded on the premade map "The Work Fields"
- Added improved Finance backend system for better network performance
- Fixed an issue with "Food Tray Pack" shown as placeholders in the Polish and Italian languages packs
- Multiplayer translations now in correct language on clients game
- Advanced staff training appears when the weather is turned on. and disabled when turned off
- Fixed an issue with event calls happening after the game has failed
- Fixed an issue where players were able to clone collapsed walls and fences
- Fixed an issue where “rat damaged” prompt would be displayed if Perfect Storm is not owned
- Removed the relationship between legacy subsidence and Perfect Storm subsidence, should resolve issues where walls were being destroyed after repairs.
- Removed damage prompt for subsided / reinforced walls if Perfect Storm is not owned
- Warden will no longer change back to the default warden during a reload or a land expansion
- The game no longer freezes several times in the main menu on startup
- The game no longer crashes on launch with no error message
- Fixed an issue with the game not launching after pressing play/resume in PDX launcher
Thank you for your support!
The Prison Architect Team
