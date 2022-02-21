 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Prison Architect update for 21 February 2022

Prison Architect: Perfect Storm - Bugfix Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8181891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Wardens,

We have just released an update with several fixes and improvements reported by the community. We appreciate all your feedback!

Changelog:

  • Fixed an issue with the Pest Control workers becoming unresponsive when the Stay Indoors order is active
  • Fixed an issue with the Pest Control trucks are being dismissed as soon as they are called
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the players from placing the windows in Cell Blocks
  • Clipping issues with Guard Locker when placed in corners is now fixed
  • Fixed an issue with the "Requires Water" sign showing when moving an object
  • Fixed an issue where Rebar Reinforcement is not available after requirements are met
  • Fixed an issue with the Legacy events happening incredibly frequently
  • Fixed an issue with cable protectors getting deleted/removed after purchasing a land expansion
  • Repair Men can now be called as long as at least one of either Rats or Weather condition is enabled
  • Fixed an issue with the Perfect Storm content being available on saved maps even if the DLC is disabled
  • Fixed an issue with the prisoners not digging tunnels
  • Fixed an issue causing the plumbers to become passive in Escape Mode
  • Fixed an issue with overlapping strings on the Weather Forecast screen
  • Fixed an issue where dog handlers are not moving when the game is fast-forwarded on the premade map "The Work Fields"
  • Added improved Finance backend system for better network performance
  • Fixed an issue with "Food Tray Pack" shown as placeholders in the Polish and Italian languages packs
  • Multiplayer translations now in correct language on clients game
  • Advanced staff training appears when the weather is turned on. and disabled when turned off
  • Fixed an issue with event calls happening after the game has failed
  • Fixed an issue where players were able to clone collapsed walls and fences
  • Fixed an issue where “rat damaged” prompt would be displayed if Perfect Storm is not owned
  • Removed the relationship between legacy subsidence and Perfect Storm subsidence, should resolve issues where walls were being destroyed after repairs.
  • Removed damage prompt for subsided / reinforced walls if Perfect Storm is not owned
  • Warden will no longer change back to the default warden during a reload or a land expansion
  • The game no longer freezes several times in the main menu on startup
  • The game no longer crashes on launch with no error message
  • Fixed an issue with the game not launching after pressing play/resume in PDX launcher

Thank you for your support!

The Prison Architect Team

Changed files in this update

PC Content Depot 233451
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 233452
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 233453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.