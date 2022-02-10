Build 725 (2022-02-10)

-
Keyboard and Gamepad binding improved, can now bind button combinations (e.g K+G)
-
Training menu improved, added option for training dummy to tech ground splats
-
Misc bug fixes and improvements
-
Jump heights reduced
-
Characters now slide slightly when hit or blocking
-
Fixed issues with command priority of Guard
-
Improved block animations
-
Subway stage changed
-
Cowboy Step Back Double Punch: move added (4K,P)
-
Cowboy Step Back Kick: startup time increased
-
Cowboy Overhead Slam: animation improved
-
Cowboy Kick: Knockback made more vertical, blockstun decreased
-
Headband Reverse Body Check: move added (Rev. Stance, P+K)
-
Headband Flip Kick: command changed to (K+G)
-
Wrestler Run: command change to P+K
-
Wrestler Running Kick: animation improved, counter hit stun increased
-
Wrestler Uppercut: increased block stun and reduced recovery
-
Wrestler Lariat: block stun and recovery increased, counter hit now knocks opponent high
-
Monkey Teleport: move removed
-
Monkey Missile: move added (66P+K)
-
Monkey Steal the Banana: move added (3P)
-
Crab Gut Punch: no longer chains to Backfist
-
Crab Backfist: command changed to 46P, no longer chains from Gut Punch
-
Crab Big Uppercut: move added (236P)
-
Ninja Double Knee: added (66K)
-
Ninja Teleport: added (623P)
-
Ninja Backfist: command changed to 46P, startup decreased
-
Ninja Uppercut: startup time increased and recovery time increased, counter hit knockback increased
-
Ninja Lunge Kick: startup time decreased
