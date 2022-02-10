 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 10 February 2022

Build 725 (2022-02-10)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Keyboard and Gamepad binding improved, can now bind button combinations (e.g K+G)

  • Training menu improved, added option for training dummy to tech ground splats

  • Misc bug fixes and improvements

  • Jump heights reduced

  • Characters now slide slightly when hit or blocking

  • Fixed issues with command priority of Guard

  • Improved block animations

  • Subway stage changed

  • Cowboy Step Back Double Punch: move added (4K,P)

  • Cowboy Step Back Kick: startup time increased

  • Cowboy Overhead Slam: animation improved

  • Cowboy Kick: Knockback made more vertical, blockstun decreased

  • Headband Reverse Body Check: move added (Rev. Stance, P+K)

  • Headband Flip Kick: command changed to (K+G)

  • Wrestler Run: command change to P+K

  • Wrestler Running Kick: animation improved, counter hit stun increased

  • Wrestler Uppercut: increased block stun and reduced recovery

  • Wrestler Lariat: block stun and recovery increased, counter hit now knocks opponent high

  • Monkey Teleport: move removed

  • Monkey Missile: move added (66P+K)

  • Monkey Steal the Banana: move added (3P)

  • Crab Gut Punch: no longer chains to Backfist

  • Crab Backfist: command changed to 46P, no longer chains from Gut Punch

  • Crab Big Uppercut: move added (236P)

  • Ninja Double Knee: added (66K)

  • Ninja Teleport: added (623P)

  • Ninja Backfist: command changed to 46P, startup decreased

  • Ninja Uppercut: startup time increased and recovery time increased, counter hit knockback increased

  • Ninja Lunge Kick: startup time decreased

