The remake update is here!

What's New:
In-game:
- Infinite play mode with three difficulties added.
- Output holders, input holders, and math operators redesigned.
- New animations, particle effects, lighting.
- The flow of operations is now continuous. So the flow button is removed.
- Operator and connection removal buttons added.
- New color palette.
- UI redesigned.
- Level info bar added.
- Equation hint bar redesigned.
- Background music added.
- Tutorial redesigned.
- New achievements added.
Other:
- The main menu is redesigned.
- Achievements menu added.
- Mac support added.
What's Coming In The Next Update:
- New handcrafted levels.
- A new game mode where you can compete against time.
- Steam leaderboards.
I've made this update after 5 years to say thank you to all of you who supported me by buying my first game on Steam. I was just starting my game development journey and it helped a ton.
It has now become a fun little puzzle game that you can relax, play, and sharpen your mind with a nice warm coffee. I hope you will like it!
