 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Flow Handcrafted update for 10 February 2022

The remake update is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8181744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

In-game:
  • Infinite play mode with three difficulties added.
  • Output holders, input holders, and math operators redesigned.
  • New animations, particle effects, lighting.

  • The flow of operations is now continuous. So the flow button is removed.
  • Operator and connection removal buttons added.
  • New color palette.
  • UI redesigned.

  • Level info bar added.
  • Equation hint bar redesigned.
  • Background music added.
  • Tutorial redesigned.
  • New achievements added.

Other:
  • The main menu is redesigned.
  • Achievements menu added.
  • Mac support added.

What's Coming In The Next Update:
  • New handcrafted levels.
  • A new game mode where you can compete against time.
  • Steam leaderboards.

I've made this update after 5 years to say thank you to all of you who supported me by buying my first game on Steam. I was just starting my game development journey and it helped a ton.

It has now become a fun little puzzle game that you can relax, play, and sharpen your mind with a nice warm coffee. I hope you will like it!

Changed files in this update

Flow Depot Windows Depot 747811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.