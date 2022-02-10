 Skip to content

Power to the People update for 10 February 2022

v1.0.6: More improvements and fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8181585 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add a warning icon to modal dialogs that prompt potentially destructive actions (such as demolishing a power plant, deleting a saved game or making a planned power cut). Also made modal dialogs slightly wider to better accomodate longer texts (such as those from random world events).
  • Fix position of NIMBY circles for small buildings (such as the local substation).
  • Fix bug that prevented players from demolishing power lines or buildings when having negative money in the bank.
  • Fix bug that was causing high scores to be calculated slightly inaccurately under specific circumstances.
  • Fix bug that could cause the game to become unstable when placing power lines close to the edges of the map.
  • Small localisation improvements for French language.

