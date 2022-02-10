- Add a warning icon to modal dialogs that prompt potentially destructive actions (such as demolishing a power plant, deleting a saved game or making a planned power cut). Also made modal dialogs slightly wider to better accomodate longer texts (such as those from random world events).
- Fix position of NIMBY circles for small buildings (such as the local substation).
- Fix bug that prevented players from demolishing power lines or buildings when having negative money in the bank.
- Fix bug that was causing high scores to be calculated slightly inaccurately under specific circumstances.
- Fix bug that could cause the game to become unstable when placing power lines close to the edges of the map.
- Small localisation improvements for French language.
10 February 2022
v1.0.6: More improvements and fixes
