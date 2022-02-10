NEW SKINS, BUG FIXING & OPTIMIZATION

This week we have some new skins for you!🏎️
Arcade - You'll have the time of your life with the whimsical Arcade model, but careful not to touch any of the buttons, you might get a Game Over!
🔥Here's some bug fixes!! ✨[/h3]
- Fixed collision scale bug with Painkillers basic weapon charged shots, making it almost impossible to land fully charged shots.
- Nicer frag/death/assist notifications
- Fixed but that was inverting basic weapons scale on the x axis.
Changed files in this update