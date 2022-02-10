 Skip to content

东方远空界 ~ Ultimate Vitality of Imagination update for 10 February 2022

v1.1.5 update released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • emend: some dialogue text in Stage 4
  • fixed: Stage 6, boss Attack 3 crash the game
  • fixed: Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler], boss Attack 3 crash the game
  • add: a shortcut to return to main menu in pause menu (default to Q)

Bugs fixed in previous versions

v1.1.4 (does not exist)

v1.1.3

  • fixed: Stage 6, in practice mode, count of is 0. Replay files saved before v1.1.3 might incorrect in playback
  • fixed: text display issue in boss practice menu
  • fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 9 has difference between story mode and practice mode. Replay files saved before v1.1.3 might incorrect in playback (only breaking the replay files save in SpellCard practice mode)

v1.1.2

  • emend Omake.txt
  • update Manual.pdf

v1.1.1

  • fixed: might see the not corresponding ending in some case

Changed files in this update

东方远空界 ~ Ultimate Content Depot 1700221
