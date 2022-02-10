v1.1.5 update released

- emend: some dialogue text in Stage 4
- fixed: Stage 6, boss Attack 3 crash the game
- fixed: Stage 6[spoiler]A[/spoiler], boss Attack 3 crash the game
- add: a shortcut to return to main menu in pause menu (default to Q)
Bugs fixed in previous versions
v1.1.4 (does not exist)
v1.1.3
- fixed: Stage 6, in practice mode, count of is 0. Replay files saved before v1.1.3 might incorrect in playback
- fixed: text display issue in boss practice menu
- fixed: Stage EX, boss SpellCard 9 has difference between story mode and practice mode. Replay files saved before v1.1.3 might incorrect in playback (only breaking the replay files save in SpellCard practice mode)
v1.1.2
- emend Omake.txt
- update Manual.pdf
v1.1.1
- fixed: might see the not corresponding ending in some case
Changed files in this update