 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Strange Horticulture update for 11 February 2022

Update: More Shelf Space, Identified Plant Tick Marks, And Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8181379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Horticulturists,

We've been listening to your feedback and have added a couple of features that several of you have requested. Perhaps most excitingly: identified plants will now be marked with a tick! There's now also more shelf space for Wandering Bue to wander across.

Changelog:

  • Added tick marks to the plant book for identified plants
  • Extended the shelving area to give you a bit more room for your plants
  • Fixed an issue where a hint wasn't displaying correctly on day 8
  • A few other small fixes and improvements

Bad Viking

Iceberg Interactive

Changed files in this update

Strange Horticulture Content Depot 1574581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.