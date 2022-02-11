Update: More Shelf Space, Identified Plant Tick Marks, And Fixes!

Dear Horticulturists,
We've been listening to your feedback and have added a couple of features that several of you have requested. Perhaps most excitingly: identified plants will now be marked with a tick! There's now also more shelf space for Wandering Bue to wander across.
Changelog:
- Added tick marks to the plant book for identified plants
- Extended the shelving area to give you a bit more room for your plants
- Fixed an issue where a hint wasn't displaying correctly on day 8
- A few other small fixes and improvements
Bad Viking
Iceberg Interactive
