Update 1.0.4: New features, many fixes and more!

Build 8181344 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 23:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone.

A new update has just been released, here's the changelogs:

New features:

•Added arms dismembrement in gore system.

•Added new quick inventory actions (Hold I)

•Added new US voice acting.

•Added new blood splattern effect on camera.

•Added a setting to change AIM sensitivity.

•Added flying plane in Shooting Range.

Fixes:

•Improved memory managment to use less RAM.

•Fixed "great dying" bug.

•Improved multiplayer connection quality.

•Fixed plane movements in multiplayer.

•Fixed a bug where multiple AIs were using the same cover.

•Fixes in translations.

•Added Panzerfaust to Italian SS units.

•Fixes in hitmarkers.

•Changes in 3rd Anzio mission.

•Changes in planes and aircraft refill zones.

Please, if you find any new bug report it on our Discord server.

Thank you all,

Marco.