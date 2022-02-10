 Skip to content

Ancient Wars: Sparta Definitive Edition update for 10 February 2022

Update 0.1b: Added Graphs & BugFixes/Balance

New features:

  • Added advanced graphs for statistic menu after a match

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed Stables error that causes random crashes, specially in multiplayer
  • Fixed formation bug for siegetowers
  • Fixed bug that not allow to research the upgrade necessary for Roman War Dogs
  • Fixed text bug for Crypteia Spell

Balance:

  • Reduced throw coefficient for all chariots in 0.3 points
  • Reduced move speed of Darius from 3.6 to 3.4
  • Reduced damage of Darius weapon from 154 to 110
  • Increased XP points to level up the Persian General from 400 to 600
  • Reduced damage of Persian General weapon from 179 to 160

