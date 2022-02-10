Update 0.1b: Added Graphs & BugFixes/Balance

New features:
- Added advanced graphs for statistic menu after a match
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Stables error that causes random crashes, specially in multiplayer
- Fixed formation bug for siegetowers
- Fixed bug that not allow to research the upgrade necessary for Roman War Dogs
- Fixed text bug for Crypteia Spell
Balance:
- Reduced throw coefficient for all chariots in 0.3 points
- Reduced move speed of Darius from 3.6 to 3.4
- Reduced damage of Darius weapon from 154 to 110
- Increased XP points to level up the Persian General from 400 to 600
- Reduced damage of Persian General weapon from 179 to 160
Changed files in this update