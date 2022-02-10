Phasmophobia Balance Patch v0.5.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8180877 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 17:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

In light of the most recent Discord Poll, we’ve decided to experiment with being more transparent in writing patch notes when we update the game.

Specifics are found in spoiler tags, this way you can enjoy reading patch notes normally and spoiler free as before, or you can deep dive into the numbers and fine tunings of each update.

Some of the ghosts still weren't sitting quite right after our recent overhaul, so we've gone back and made additional changes to those that were suffering the most #justiceforbanshee

Demon

Demons have had their weakness replaced with the Banshee’s, as it is more thematical and serves as a better counter to their strength

[spoiler]Crucifixes will stop a hunt starting within 5m instead of 3m[/spoiler]

Banshee

Banshee has received a new weakness and new abilities

Weakness: Banshees can sometimes be heard wailing with a parabolic microphone

The Banshee’s paranormal sound has been improved

[spoiler]Singing ghost events will now drain an extra 5% sanity on the Banshee's target[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Banshees will only check their targets sanity % for initiating a hunt in multiplayer[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Banshees will often wander toward their target when roaming[/spoiler]

Shade

We've found that some Shades are particularly fond of showing themselves early on in contracts, so we've dialled them back a bit to avoid confusion with other ghosts:

Shades will have a much lower chance to perform ghost events, returning to normal as average player sanity decreases

[spoiler]For every 1% of average sanity lost, ghost event chance is increased by 2% (capped at 100%), for example: [/spoiler] [spoiler]100% average sanity = 0% chance [/spoiler] [spoiler]75% average sanity = 50% chance [/spoiler] [spoiler]50% average sanity = 100% chance [/spoiler]

Poltergeist

Poltergeist’s ability will now reduce the sanity of all players around the ghost instead of just one player

[spoiler]2% sanity drain per object thrown[/spoiler]

Hantu

Hantu have become the new ghost people love to loop, which is great. However, they weren't threatening when they should be! So we've given them some speed and ability changes to make them a bit more frightening in the cold.

[spoiler]Hantu now have double the chance to turn off the power [/spoiler]

[spoiler]Hantu will now show their breath in room temperatures of 3°C or lower [/spoiler]

Hantu maximum speed has been increased, and will change speed between smaller temperature brackets [spoiler]1.4 m/s= 15°C+ [/spoiler] [spoiler]1.5 m/s= 12°C [/spoiler] [spoiler]1.65 m/s= 9°C [/spoiler] [spoiler]1.8 m/s= 6°C [/spoiler] [spoiler]2.2 m/s= 3°C [/spoiler] [spoiler]2.5 m/s= 0°C [/spoiler]



‘The High Priestess’ tarot card has received new functionality, which should help with drawing one early, playing solo and to counter some of the risk involved with other cards [spoiler]Drawing this card when no one is dead will revive the next player who dies [/spoiler]



‘The Tower’ card and Voodoo Doll pins can now force the ghost to interact with the Ghost Writing Book, DOTS Projector and doors, instead of only interacting with clutter

Voodoo Doll’s sanity drain has been reduced [spoiler]Normal pins from 10% to 5% [/spoiler] [spoiler]Heart pin from 20% to 10% [/spoiler]

Grey 'Ghost' text will no longer appear in the journal when taking a second ghost photo

Ghosts will no longer turn on lights before smashing them