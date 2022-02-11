 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

sfäre update for 11 February 2022

Kaleidoscope Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8180853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm enjoying adding new shaders, the results can be quite astonishing :)



The plan is to animate these shaders in the future, so sfäre can be used as an interesting visualizer as well.

Changed files in this update

SFwin Depot 1331392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.