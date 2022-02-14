Changelog for 14-02-2022

14-02-2022
Changes:
- 'Voice Input' binding can now be used without toggling Simulator Mode on.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed broken 'FN' key functionality on the default keyboard. (Oops)
- Potential fix for the 'keyboard freezing when clicking shift' issue. This fix currently only affects the default keyboard!
- Potential fix for an issue that made an initial click required when interacting with a window whilst the keyboard is closed.
- Fixed Windows custom keyboard layouts not loading if their name didn't start with 'KBD'.
- Fixed 'Voice Input' Simulator Mode binding not working as intended.
