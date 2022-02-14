 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 14 February 2022

Changelog for 14-02-2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • 'Voice Input' binding can now be used without toggling Simulator Mode on.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed broken 'FN' key functionality on the default keyboard. (Oops)
  • Potential fix for the 'keyboard freezing when clicking shift' issue. This fix currently only affects the default keyboard!
  • Potential fix for an issue that made an initial click required when interacting with a window whilst the keyboard is closed.
  • Fixed Windows custom keyboard layouts not loading if their name didn't start with 'KBD'.
  • Fixed 'Voice Input' Simulator Mode binding not working as intended.

