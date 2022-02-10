 Skip to content

Incremental Cubes update for 10 February 2022

[v 1.2.0 "MiniUpdate"].

Build 8180679

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug in synchronizing the number of purchases in the store.

P.S. The helper's 100% was previously meaningless.

The helper's 100% refers to the 100% text that used to be displayed for no reason.

Changed files in this update

Incremental Cubes Content Depot 1690731
  • Loading history…
