- Added total attack value count for enemies every turn
- If you take damage, the HP bar flashes and it plays a damage sound effect
- Adjusted tile hitboxes to make diagonal matching work better
- Matching Sound is now pitched on larger chains
- Fixed a bug where the ingame achievement system was sometimes overlapped by other overlays
- Fixed a bug where tiles could not be matched in rare cases
- Fixed a bug where the eye button to turn transparent worked incorrectly in rare cases
- Stability improvements
Dungeon Wizards update for 10 February 2022
Patchnotes 10.02.2022 - QoL & Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
