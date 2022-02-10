 Skip to content

Dungeon Wizards update for 10 February 2022

Patchnotes 10.02.2022 - QoL & Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added total attack value count for enemies every turn
  • If you take damage, the HP bar flashes and it plays a damage sound effect
  • Adjusted tile hitboxes to make diagonal matching work better
  • Matching Sound is now pitched on larger chains
  • Fixed a bug where the ingame achievement system was sometimes overlapped by other overlays
  • Fixed a bug where tiles could not be matched in rare cases
  • Fixed a bug where the eye button to turn transparent worked incorrectly in rare cases
  • Stability improvements

