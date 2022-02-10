 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Karagon: Prologue update for 10 February 2022

Update 1: Small Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8180613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1: Small Fixes

  • Added a red crosshair effect for when you hit an enemy using a gun.
  • Added a take all button for containers.
  • Nerfed Metal Assault Rifle.
  • Buffed Shotguns.
  • Doors are now locked until damaged.
  • Fixed Invert Mouse Y setting doesn't work.
  • Fixed remapping the AWSD keys doesn't work.
  • Fixed ceilings snapping doesn't align with the walls
  • Fixed a bug where spam crafting multiple items at once gives you a lot more than intended.
  • Fixed sometimes when riding a robot the camera will be at a weird angle.

Thanks for all your feedback!

Don't forget to write us your feedback on Discord and also leave a Steam review to help us out!

Just a reminder, the Prologue won't be updated beyond simple improvements and bug fixes. Please wishlist the full game to get the full experience when it launches!

Changed files in this update

Karagon: Prologue Content Depot 1883031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.