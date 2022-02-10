Update 1: Small Fixes
- Added a red crosshair effect for when you hit an enemy using a gun.
- Added a take all button for containers.
- Nerfed Metal Assault Rifle.
- Buffed Shotguns.
- Doors are now locked until damaged.
- Fixed Invert Mouse Y setting doesn't work.
- Fixed remapping the AWSD keys doesn't work.
- Fixed ceilings snapping doesn't align with the walls
- Fixed a bug where spam crafting multiple items at once gives you a lot more than intended.
- Fixed sometimes when riding a robot the camera will be at a weird angle.
Thanks for all your feedback!
