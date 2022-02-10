Past Fate Patch 0.3.4 is now live
We were not quite happy with the setting of Newharbor, making players not feel like the zone was open world and that they are ready to explore, as the old setting trapped players between undead and mountains where the only way trough was to engage the undead. This also made it annoying to return quests as players were instantly getting swarmed with the undead enemies. There has now been a huge revamp of Newharbor as we made it a lot more open and we also connected it properly to Kingdom of Edaria.
We also added lootable chests around the world that makes exploring really rewarding. These chests contain random generated items of a loot set the players can collect!
Game Improvements and changes summary:
- Huge revamp of Westborough, Hjyndall and Edaria
- Stone Axe added to game that is required to cut down trees for crafting.
- Birch trees added all around the starting areas
- Pressing (5) makes character to use War Horn, alerting friendly players and possibly making enemy players know your location
- Quest changes and new quests added for both factions
- Valfalk players can enjoy craftings
- Valfalk players gain access to sacrificial altar where they can get limited time buffs to help with their journey. Same kind of system is going to get added to Morsath players soon
- Improvements to weather system
- New items
- Bug fixes
Changed files in this update