Patch - February 2022

Hello Terraformers!

Today we are releasing an update to correct a number of issues and deliver several quality of life improvements. This is another step in our commitment to fixing the known bugs and thanks to the efforts of our Beta testers we feel this corrective patch should largely improve your gaming experience.

Please find below the content of the update:

Overall improved stability.

The "This is the last generation" message won’t appear several times if the player increased a Global parameter that is already maxed out.

The “Pass” option shouldn’t appear anymore during the Draft phase.

Using Business Network #110 shouldn’t make the cards in hand disappear anymore.

Immigrant City #200 won’t be highlighted as playable when there’s not enough MC.

Issues with desynch when one player’s timer reaches 0 should be fixed.

Alternative costs should be properly usable for Aquifer Pumping #187 and Water Import from Europa #012.

The game won’t ask a player to place greeneries after the last generation if no more compatible slots are available.

Players are now able to write in the chat when they are joining a lobby.

Players are now able to add as Favorite players that are not currently connected to the game.

Prelude cards are now displayed in the Cards in hand interface as long as they are not played.

Correct info is now sent to the server in case of Victory with MC (draw with Victory Points).

Names of players now appear on the endgame score board.

When it’s impossible to load a save, an error popup should now appear.

When turned off, the “Confirmation popup” option now removes the “A player has completed a turn” popup.

The Steam achievement “Biggest Reward” won’t be awarded if the AI wins a game in the conditions required.

Notifications on iOS should be properly displayed again.

Pressing Enter to validate the login in the “Connect to Asmodee” flow is now possible.

Various fixes in the localisation and tooltips.

Various fixes on mobile UI (log window, oxygen and temperature gauges readability).

Known bugs

Forced actions from corporations are not properly recorded by the server, therefore try to play at least 1 turn after the first “Prelude + first turn” sequence to make sure the game will be properly saved.

Connectivity issues can create inconsistencies and soft locks in multiplayer games. Try to relaunch the game, it should be OK if it does. If it doesn’t, the game is probably lost for good, unfortunately. If it happens, please do send us the corresponding logs.

The card Virus #050, and potentially others, are not playable when there are no valid targets for plants/animals, when it should be possible to play.

About logs

Log files have been improved with more information that will help us fix more issues: PC and Android users, don’t hesitate to share your save (when the game is local) and logs files when reporting a bug.

Files are located here on PC:

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\Terraforming Mars\Saves\LocalGameSave

%userprofile%\AppData\LocalLow\LuckyHammers\TerraformingMars\output_log.txt

And on Android:

GGPInternal storage > Android > data > com.asmodeedigital.terraformingmars > files > Saves > LocalGameSaves

Stay tuned for some very exciting news!

