Version 1.6 Update Notes
New Features:
- Added a new Character Health System which is used for the player and enemies. There are blood effects when you hit an enemy and also a damage flash if they attack you.
(Both images shown with HUD toggled off and Crosshair disabled.)
- The enemies have new animations for death and attack. They also have new visual effects when they first spawn. For example, the Blood Golems will shatter the ground when spawned.
