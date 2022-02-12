 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Abandoned update for 12 February 2022

Version 1.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8180246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.6 Update Notes

New Features:

  • Added a new Character Health System which is used for the player and enemies. There are blood effects when you hit an enemy and also a damage flash if they attack you.



(Both images shown with HUD toggled off and Crosshair disabled.)

  • The enemies have new animations for death and attack. They also have new visual effects when they first spawn. For example, the Blood Golems will shatter the ground when spawned.

Connect

Join The Abandoned Discord: https://discord.gg/qKwvZbpTVu

Twitter: @Sly_Cat_Games

The Abandoned Website

(A work in progress)

If you are experiencing any issues please email me ( support@slycatgames.com ) or drop a message in the #issues channel in the Discord server.

Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.

All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.

Changed files in this update

The Abandoned Content Depot 1759701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.