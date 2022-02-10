Notice of Tournament Holding and Tournament Login Bonus (2.10.2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8178211 · Last edited 10 February 2022 – 09:08:38 UTC by Wendy

We are pleased to inform you of the schedule of the first to second Steam Version Real Time Battle Shogi Tournament "Steam version RTB Shogi try rule cup" sponsored by our company (Silver Star Japan Co., Ltd.).

Participation in this tournament is free!

This tournament uses the Steam version.

This tournament is not a point tournament.

On the day of the event, 40-60 pieces of Battle Life (BL) will be distributed as a tournament login bonus!!

For more information on the number of BLs to be distributed, see the announcement on November 1, 2021.

Tournament content

◆Participation fee

free

◆format

Held online

◆Tournament format

Double elimination

◆Title used / Target hardware

『Real Time Battle Shogi Online』（Steam®）

◆Eligibility

・Those who can agree to the tournament rules.

・Those who have a device that can use the Steam version and the corresponding Steam version software.

For more information on tournaments and entry receptions, please visit each tournament entry page in Tonamel.

◆Tournament schedule

It will be forwarded to Tonamel on the external site from the entry reception URL.

The following is Japan Standard Time. (JST)

◇ first Tournament: February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) 20: 00 ~

・ Entry reception https://tonamel.com/competition/Dt5Cp

・ Entry deadline: February 16, 2022 (Wednesday) 19: 30

◇ second Tournament: March 2, 2022 (Wednesday) 20: 00 ~

・ Entry reception https://tonamel.com/competition/kTxmr

・ Entry deadline: March 2, 2022 (Wednesday) 19: 30

Inquiries regarding this matter

Twitter：RTB将棋プロe棋士選抜大会

@RTBSCS