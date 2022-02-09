30XX 0.32 Patch Notes - February 9, 2022

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.32 patch introduces some new Augs to discover in your runs while we prepare for the upcoming Level 8 patch. Flirt with danger by spending all your health in shops with the new Blood Price Aug, or become the ultimate Nuthoarder with Scrap Trawler! (And a bunch more!)
It also adjusts Salvage odds, and adds some new flavored Shops that sell specific item categories.
Thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Added 12 new Augs! Today's new Augs add new ways to interact with Shops when you're out of cash, new choices for scaling player damage, new ways to boost your Core load, and probably a very broken way to accumulate a ton of Nuts over the course of a run!
-
Changed Salvage weighting to grant nuts more frequently and other outcomes less frequently.
- We love how the Salvage system gives players a choice about Augs they come across, but feel that the system made Health and NRG too readily available. Core Points have two additional Augs coming today that make Cores easier to equip (one that reduces cost and one that greatly increases CP), but we'll keep an eye on the Core Point economy after this patch and adjust as needed.
-
Core Extender is now more common.
-
In-level shops now rarely spawn as "flavored" shops that only contain a certain class of item. As of 0.32, shops can spawn as a Core Shop or a Pet Store. Both of these events are uncommon.
Changed files in this update