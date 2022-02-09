 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Castle Constructor update for 9 February 2022

Fix for campaign issues almost ready for release.

Share · View all patches · Build 8174862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There have been a couple campaign issues that have been reported recently. I have been working on a fix for that and should be able to have that out in a day or two after some additional testing. In addition to the testing the update will include the first part of the melee combat update with units now able to fight each other. This update is currently available on the test branch if you want to try it out now.

If you have any trouble with the game or this update feel free to let us know either on the discussions page or on our discord.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8174862
Castle Constructor Content Depot 1555311
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.