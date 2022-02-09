Fix for campaign issues almost ready for release.

There have been a couple campaign issues that have been reported recently. I have been working on a fix for that and should be able to have that out in a day or two after some additional testing. In addition to the testing the update will include the first part of the melee combat update with units now able to fight each other. This update is currently available on the test branch if you want to try it out now.

If you have any trouble with the game or this update feel free to let us know either on the discussions page or on our discord.