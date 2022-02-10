 Skip to content

The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth update for 10 February 2022

Version 1.4.6 Now Available

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed error in Tunnel Vision adventure preventing players from finishing adventure
  • Fixed Spreading War travel map bugs after quitting and loading the game
  • Various bug fixes

