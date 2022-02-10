- Fixed error in Tunnel Vision adventure preventing players from finishing adventure
- Fixed Spreading War travel map bugs after quitting and loading the game
- Various bug fixes
The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth update for 10 February 2022
Version 1.4.6 Now Available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
