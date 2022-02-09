Baklava Simulator Big New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8171045 · Last edited 9 February 2022 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy

1-) Sleep And Save

The new registration system will register when the character lies from now on.

2-) Thief Punch

You can block the thief by punching her.

3-) Shop Open And Closed

Now you can leave the store open on your computer and close it whenever you want.

4-) Repair System

Smoke will come out from broken systems. It will go away when you fix it.

5-) Trash System

Garbage system has been built, garbage will come out.

6-) Trash System Part 2

Garbage collection system. You can automatically pick up the garbage by buying a garbage collector from the market.

7-) Thief Walk

Fixed Thief Walk. He walks like a thief now

8-) Main Menu

Added social media to the menu.

Added link to the menu where they can find Updates.

