Baklava Simulator Big New Update

1-) Sleep And Save
The new registration system will register when the character lies from now on.
2-) Thief Punch
You can block the thief by punching her.
3-) Shop Open And Closed
Now you can leave the store open on your computer and close it whenever you want.
4-) Repair System
Smoke will come out from broken systems. It will go away when you fix it.
5-) Trash System
Garbage system has been built, garbage will come out.
6-) Trash System Part 2
Garbage collection system. You can automatically pick up the garbage by buying a garbage collector from the market.
7-) Thief Walk
Fixed Thief Walk. He walks like a thief now
8-) Main Menu
Added social media to the menu.
Added link to the menu where they can find Updates.
9-) You can follow us for more. You can check for updates...
Changed files in this update