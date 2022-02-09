 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 9 February 2022

A Bundle of Bugfixes

  • fixed several save game issues
  • fixed the games' emo issue of claiming nobody survived no matter what the game's result actually was
  • fixed the games' multiple personality issue of using plural for single peasants gathering ("a peasant have been sent... nono... HAS been sent!")
  • fixed several more minor text bugs
  • fixed the Griffin's mother issues (it thought it's a harpy, leading to wrong AI behaviour and animations)
  • Balance: More starting resources on Endraville

