- fixed several save game issues
- fixed the games' emo issue of claiming nobody survived no matter what the game's result actually was
- fixed the games' multiple personality issue of using plural for single peasants gathering ("a peasant have been sent... nono... HAS been sent!")
- fixed several more minor text bugs
- fixed the Griffin's mother issues (it thought it's a harpy, leading to wrong AI behaviour and animations)
- Balance: More starting resources on Endraville
Black Forest update for 9 February 2022
A Bundle of Bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
