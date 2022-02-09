Mortal Rite Version 0.4.12 - Playtest
KNOWN ISSUES:
- 'Recall' & 'Omni Recall' is still inconsistent in multiplayer. We are aware of the issues and are working on it.
- Ghouls explode as if there were force-pushed away from players.
- Ability Altars are still a performance issue that we are working on.
- Some Visual Effects are still not properly preloaded (Soldier Effects, Constructor's Effects)
Bugs:
- Players should no longer get stuck in hit reactions.
- Geometry should no longer be invisible for users that cannot support virtualized geometry.
Character - Dawksin:
- 'Omni Recall' should now root you in place.
Character - Shold:
- Axe stagger hit reaction setting fixed.
- Rock Armor falter setting fixed.
Crashes:
- General stability improvements by moving from DX12 to DX11. DX11 offers better stability at the cost of overall performance. We will be exposing options to use DX11 or DX12.
- Fixed a AiStructs/IsPendingKill() crash.
- Fixed another AiStructs/IsPendingKill() crash.
Enemy - Constructor:
- Added SFX to Crystal Gather and Shoot Ability
Enemy - Cultist Monsters:
- Reduced shaking amount
Enemy - Heavy Fighter:
- Should no longer kill himself during his leap attack.
Gameplay:
- Parry consumes stamina, and refunds some amount of stamina on success.
- Perfect block now plays visual FX.
- 'Recall' now has visual FX.
- Rocks that did not have footstep sounds now have footstep sounds. Very nice.
- Arrows should now glow or leave glowing trails so that they are more visible.
- You should no longer be able to perfect block projectiles
- Added 1 shot protection. If a player is at full health and takes damage from another character that would have killed the player, they will be left with 1 hit point.
- Large or more capable enemies now show their poise bars.
- Wind has been turned back on.
Optimization:
- Character Select level has had an optimization pass done.
- Playtest Level has has an optimization pass done.
- Cloth simulation is now properly stopped when an enemy is not spawned and properly started when an enemy is spawned. Previously cloth simulation was turned off and on as intended, but the simulation was still simulating just not showing.
- Lots of CPU optimizations. :)
