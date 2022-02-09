Orc Massage Early Access is Released!

Sorry for the slight delay (again...) but ORC MASSAGE IS OUT!

Thank you very much everyone for being patient with us. It's been a tough road for this game and torch studios, but we finally have it in a state where we can show what we've got to all of you!

Of course this is an Early Access release so expect to see some "jank". However, the charming elements and the basic gameplay loop is here for all of you to enjoy.

Here's our basic roadmap!

We will be going into more detail on what these each of these things mean later, but for now we will be primarily focused on optimizing before moving forward with more content.

We will actively work on fixing any bugs that you guys report and this game will be a constant flux of updates.

you can post the stuff you find in this thread!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1129540/discussions/0/3186862752320466283/

Big thanks to all of you for assisting us in this Early Access process in order to get this game to be the best that it can be. Please report what you guys find so we can get it addressed ASAP!