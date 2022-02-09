Development Recommencing!

After a short break lasting the final two weeks of January as I started up a new job, I'm recommencing development on HotDL.

You can see what's next up on my Trello board to check out upcoming updates here.

First up is re-assessing priority and then re-organizing the board. After that I'll get to working on the final features necessary before we hit 1.0!

Of course there are many more updates to come post-release, but for now my goal is to get the base content all in and polished up!

-Nick