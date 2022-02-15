 Skip to content

The Sand Man update for 15 February 2022

New Patch Update

The Sand Man update for 15 February 2022

New Patch Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Fans,

Thank you for playing THE SAND MAN.

The following changes have been made in this patch.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the flame effect display to stay on.

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

The Sand Man JP Depot 741252
  • Loading history…
The Sand Man EN Depot 741253
  • Loading history…
The Sand Man TC Depot 741254
  • Loading history…
The Sand Man SC Depot 741255
  • Loading history…
The Sand Man KO Depot 741256
  • Loading history…
