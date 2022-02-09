Update for 2/8/2022

Large update to fix bugs and improve the quality of the experience:
- Air Hockey AI Improved.
- You can now teleport while holding most objects.
- Fixed the snap location for the phone on Oculus controllers.
- Added colliders under several tables to prevent items from falling through.
- Updated controller bindings and made teleport/snap turning less sensitive.
- Updated bindings for Cosmos and WMR controllers.
- Changed notes around a certain puzzle to make it a bit more clear.
- Changed penguin figures to have a square base to prevent rolling.
- Added tone when entering a correct password in some instances.
- Added an out of order sign to an unused coin machine.
- Fixed a spot where the pinball was getting stuck.
- Fixed odd haptic feedback while teleporting.
- Improved some solution elements.
- Moved tally marks in closet.
- Changed two table colors to make it easier to see objects on them.
- Removed teleport noises.
- Fixed a credit
- Fixed a bug that left a button highlights on gamedude
- Button hints now reappear on pinball every time you go to play
- Removed highlight from pinball buttons
- Adjusted some sound volumes
- Added haptic feedback to air hockey hits
Thanks again to all who have played and keep the feedback coming please!
Will be working on smooth locomotion, smooth turning, pinball improvements and arcade only mode next. :)
