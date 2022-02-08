Patch notes Beta 0.5.2‑e

Generic
- New checkpoint system: when a checkpoint is used, all other previously used checkpoints are immediately reset and become reusable (as if you had died and respawned). This removes situations where the player is forced to die to perform certain types of backtracking.
- Mushroom path platforms in their solid/active state are now shaded differently and have more vivid, slightly more easy to recognize colours.
- Removed some unused assets from the build.
Undergrowth Burbs
- bugfix: by walking into the space inbetween the level end warp pad and the moss wall it was possible to make Sybil vibrate and get out of bounds.
Nuclear Winter
- Thor's tokens are slightly changed in colour.
Haunted Lodge
- Added spiderwebs.
Changed files in this update