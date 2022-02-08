 Skip to content

Shakedown: Hawaii update for 8 February 2022

Shakedown: Hawaii Update v1.1.4

Build 8167657

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes

v1.1.4 (PC) - February 8, 2022

The new v1.1.4 update is now live!

  • New audio engine: Replaced DirectSound with XAudio2 for increased performance and compatibility.
  • Fixed screen clipping when playing in 3.75:3 aspect ratio.
  • Fixed bugs in various missions and shakedowns.
  • Misc. other bug fixes.

Thanks so much for playing! I hope these improvements make the game even better for you. If you discover any game bugs or issues, don't hesitate to email support.

For more information on the previous update, check out this post (v1.1.3).

