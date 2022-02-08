Shakedown: Hawaii Update v1.1.4

Update Notes
v1.1.4 (PC) - February 8, 2022
The new v1.1.4 update is now live!
- New audio engine: Replaced DirectSound with XAudio2 for increased performance and compatibility.
- Fixed screen clipping when playing in 3.75:3 aspect ratio.
- Fixed bugs in various missions and shakedowns.
- Misc. other bug fixes.
Thanks so much for playing! I hope these improvements make the game even better for you. If you discover any game bugs or issues, don't hesitate to email support.
