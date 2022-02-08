(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 8

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Patch notes are a combination of patches MW 7.1, 8.

In this patch, we improved two major Penkura introduction vehicles, the Antarctic Transporter, and Gemini Tram, both of which are important to create a proper atmospherical setting. We also drastically improve M.M.C with player-requested changes and like always minor performance improvement.

Because we are slowly working on a proper game intro, that will provide much-needed answers to some of the questions about the game setting, timeline, events surrounding the player, we started to improve older assets, and even add new ones just to smooth out the transitions when starting the game.

Player no longer will start their game talking to an unknown voice, from an unknown place.

Other major changes are made in M.M.C, because of the requests made by some of the players, we completely changed how the user manipulates his materialization queue.

Proper dragging and merging functions are now available in M.M.C and a completely new window that dynamically updates by the machine and player interaction with the information of all the material requirements needed to fulfill the materialization queue.

We are also pushing our planned items and building updates by one week, balancing out all the items and buildings in the game will take a little bit more time.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 8

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ The continuation button didn't appear after starting the power surge.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Entire Gemini Tram created from scratch.

◈ Antarctic Transporter added to the start of the game.

◈ Chief of Security is now an NPC at the start of the game.

◈ Another batch of UI improvements for Main Menu and RTS.

◈ Improved performance of Power Fluctuation event at Tirix Power Plant.

◈ Improved manual content at every Command Center P.D.S.

◈ Added drag and drop functionality to M.M.C.

◈ When dropping an item on another item of the same type in Materialization Queue (of M.M.C) they will now merge together.

◈ Added information button and window to M.M.C.

◈ Added Materialization requirement system and window to M.M.C.

◈ Improved UI player detection, to improve UI refresh rate when needed. (minor performance boost).

◈ Lowered amount of draw calls in Gemini Base by improving materials on some of the decoration pieces. (minor performance boost).

◈ UI and animation improvements to Main Menu & RTS (work in progress).

◈ M.P.S will now ping the player if he scanned a new (undiscovered) ore vein.

◈ Improved New Missions notification.

◈ Improved Mission Update notification.