Release Date Announcement

Hello there and welcome back! We are happy to announce that Battle Cry of Freedom will be released to Steam on March 1st, 2022 for $19.99 (€19.99). Fight as either the Union or the Confederacy and experience the brutal real-time first and third-person combat firsthand with an exclusive free demo during Steam Next Fest on February 21st - 28th, 2022.

YouTube

Load the cannons, prepare to aim, aaannnddd fire! Choose your side and play across unique maps inspired by key battle locations across the American frontier. Customize your soldier's uniform with historically accurate details, right down to the thread and button count. Become an Infantryman, Engineer, Artillerist, or even a Fiffer to turn the tide of battle in your favor!

[url=https://www.fsegames.eu/images/ww1.jpg]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/ceefa5d2ffc76ed977d2d515176903f4f8c2e70c.jpg)

[/url]

Steam Next Fest

If you are interested in the game and would like to try it out before the game officially releases on March 1st, then don’t worry, for we have got you covered! You can try out Battle Cry of Freedom with an exclusive demo during Steam Next Fest on February 21st - 28th, 2022. The Demo for Battle Cry of Freedom will be entirely free and will allow you to experience several game modes, maps and a number of core gameplay features, such as Artillery, Engineers and Infantry.

[url=https://www.fsegames.eu/images/ww12.jpg]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/f7aa4e326c256797a518482237e9220b25e50f42.jpg)

[/url]

500 player Battles

We would also like to announce that Battle Cry of Freedom now has support for up to 500 players simultaneously fighting on the same server! As mentioned in one of our previous Developer Blogs, only minor performance improvements were necessary to bump the officially supported player limit from 400 to 500 players.

[url=https://www.fsegames.eu/images/ww13.jpg]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/636f55afe9bb7045dd3db38e38bbc825a115034a.jpg)

[/url]

Battle Cry of Freedom can be wishlisted now on Steam, and you can step onto the battlefield on March 1st, 2022 for $19.99 (€19.99). If you are interested to learn more about the game, be sure to check out the many Developer Blogs on Steam, to learn more about Battle Cry of Freedoms unique game modes and uniform customization!

[url=https://discord.gg/battlecryoffreedom]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/38206562/e7ceace0012637d31366af5058b28676b1ddc00e.png)

[/url]

Stay tuned for future updates here or on our Social media, as we have a lot more content coming in the near future. We look forward to seeing you on the battlefield very soon!

Flying Squirrel Entertainment