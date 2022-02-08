Fixed bug where NPC opinions wouldn't display
Fixed bug where NPCs wouldn't consider a conversation started
Fixed item equipping bug from UI
Improved interpretation of misspelled dialogue
Improved NPC interpretation of player starting a conversation
Added volume sliders for music and sound FX
Added ability for player to close doors
Fixed bug where NPCs wouldn't respond to dialogue they couldn't interpret
Added player name entry
Added initial UI guidance for controls
NPCs now exit the conversation if the player doesn't say anything for a while
EverWorld update for 8 February 2022
Updates notes for 8th Feb 2022
Fixed bug where NPC opinions wouldn't display
Changed files in this update