 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EverWorld update for 8 February 2022

Updates notes for 8th Feb 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8163756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where NPC opinions wouldn't display

Fixed bug where NPCs wouldn't consider a conversation started

Fixed item equipping bug from UI

Improved interpretation of misspelled dialogue

Improved NPC interpretation of player starting a conversation

Added volume sliders for music and sound FX

Added ability for player to close doors

Fixed bug where NPCs wouldn't respond to dialogue they couldn't interpret

Added player name entry

Added initial UI guidance for controls

NPCs now exit the conversation if the player doesn't say anything for a while

Changed files in this update

EverWorld Content Depot 1630521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.