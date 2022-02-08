 Skip to content

Desktop+ update for 8 February 2022

Desktop+ v.2.6.2 Beta

This is an update for the beta branch of Desktop+.

New:

  • Switch Task is now a built-in action and works even when elevated applications have focus

    Existing users will have to manually set this new action to display in the Interface settings (and for individual overlays if overlay-specific action button listing is used).

    The custom action with the same name previously provided by default can be deleted if it still exists.

  • It's now possible to press and hold "Go Home" & "Go Back" controller button actions

  • Added option to view current controller bindings on the VR controllers in the Action settings page when possible*

Changed:

  • The elevated window focused warning now offers "Switch Task" instead of "Try changing focus", which will execute the new built-in action to switch away from the elevated application's window more reliably

  • Due to current SteamVR behavior, this is only available after controller bindings have been viewed through other means (e.g. SteamVR controller settings) before in the current session

