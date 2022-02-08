Update 1.30.215 - Ranking System & Broadcasts

- Gang-Rating & Ranking: category [GANG] added that has ratings & rankings for ganging-type games.
- Game Broadcasts (Chat): re-formatted again to be better readable (with proper line breaks).
- Game Broadcasts: [LONE] means lone wolf games (no clans), [SOLE] means max. 1/clan and [GANG] is open to everyone.
- Game Broadcasts/Icons: please note, until everyone has upgraded to the latest version of the game, icons for game broadcasts can be wrong (even if you have the latest version).
- Game Invites: private message game invites streamlined so they match the chat.
- Game Setup (Multiplayer): games can now be restricted to ranked players. Including which players with selected min. & max. ranks are allowed to join. Similar to rating restrictions.
- Event Setup (Moderators): game events can now be restricted to ranked players. Including which players with selected min. & max. ranks are allowed to join. Similar to rating restrictions.
- Quick Join Games: they are now better advertised in chat (with number of current players that joined).
- Quick Join Games: after a new quick-join game was just created, the service tries to wait for a little longer initially trying to find a larger pool of players (if possible).
- Friends & Clan Server: sets the minimum default to '2' for max. per clan given the assumption is one plays with friends.
- Player Listing: player listing for games improved with colors and abbrevations.
- Player Listing & AFK & Kicking: game owners and moderators can now remove AFK-players before a game starts if they want to do so.
- Player Listing for "Incognito": now visible to moderators also (for moderation).
- Game Info Popup: shows the rating and ranking limitations now also.
- Ranking System: information popup added that explains how it works.
- Tournaments: dropdown list for tournaments now allows selecting all the numbers between 2-10000.
- Downloaded Maps: UI updated so they can now both be searched and sorted.
- Translation Center: improved the check & warning when you are trying to translate to a language which you shouldn't.
- Asset Loading: there is now a loading indicator at the start of the game in the menu screens. It indicates that assets are still loaded in the background.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: bugfix for double-spaces in manual (should have been a single space).
- Game Manual: explained the chat broadcast tags [LONE], [SOLO] and [GANG].
- Maintenance: updated Droid to OS version 12 (API Level 31)
- Bugfix: game API returns the 1. frame of an animation, if an image is animated (rather than the full BG).
- Bugfix: max. turn selection when showing joinable games didn't work anymore.
- Bugfix: max./clan selection when showing joinable games didn't work anymore.
- Bugfix Crashes: when looking at games list without being properly logged in.
- Bugfix Crashes: not being able to properly initialize constructor for room configuration (complex initialization).
Demise of Nations update for 8 February 2022
