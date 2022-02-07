Version 0.9.80 patch notes

Version 0.9.80 brings a good amount of QoL changes, like an option for skipping the recap scene, mass Mods crafting, mass Pets summoning and so on, plus bug fixing based on the feedback we have been receiving from the community.
General Changes
- Added skip recap function to avoid loading the recap scene after every stage.
- Added mass Mod crafting.
- Added mass Pet summoning.
- Added mass Weapons unboxing .
- Added mass Charms unboxing .
- Conquest stages can be played and selected like campaign stages.
- Added seasonal quests to earn extra rewards every season.
- Seasons were adjusted to last for one month without delay.
- The game will start on auto mode by default for new players instead of manual.
- Added a “Go there” button in Zandara recipes to go straight to the stage where the ingredient can be found.
- The “Codes” building will be blocked until stage 60 is reached.
- PC: resizable window feature added.
Bug Fixing
- General bug fixing
Balancing Changes
- Small changes to some enemy stats.
- Coins and Materials cost to craft Mods was increased.
Beta Feedback/Suggestions/Bugs
- Join us on our Discord server. We are always chatting with our community and discussing suggestions and feedback!
Changed files in this update