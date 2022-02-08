Update Notes for v0.18.89

New in this build:
- Fixes weapon models not being drawn (this bug was introduced in 0.18.85); the simulation was still working as intended; it was just that players who were carrying weapons didn't have those weapons actually visible in their hands.
- Fixes a possible crash bug when placing teleporters very close to each other.
- Migrated all of our image saving/loading from using SDL_Image to using stb_image (and stb_image_write). This turns out to be simpler, faster, and easier, and also removes one of our more troublesome dependencies. Also fixes a Mac bug where game thumbnails weren't successfully being saved by SDL_Image!
- Worked around a "freeze on exit" issue which (to my knowledge) only affected the Steam Deck.
Hopefully this was the last of the rendering bugs I accidentally introduced in 0.18.85; apologies for the inconvenience! Assuming no more show-stoppers, the next update should be a small content update, and then after that, dungeons!
Thanks so much for your patience and for your bug reports! I'm super embarrassed that those rendering bugs slipped into the 'default' branch!
-T
